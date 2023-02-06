Ukraine's DefMin stripped of post amid top-level reshuffle

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has been replaced by military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov amid a top-level reshuffle, the state news agency Ukrinform said Sunday.





Reznikov will become the Strategic Industries Minister, Ukrinform quoted David Arakhamia, the head of a Ukrainian parliamentary faction, as saying.





Earlier, Reznikov said he was prepared for anything as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues a shakeup of personnel across his government as part of a broad anti-corruption drive.





"Every official should realize that he is not in his position for life. He must start a stage and finish it. Therefore, I am ready for any development,” Reznikov said in an interview with the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.



