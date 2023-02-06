Ukraine's DefMin stripped of post amid top-level reshuffle

|
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has been replaced by military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov amid a top-level reshuffle, the state news agency Ukrinform said Sunday.
Reznikov will become the Strategic Industries Minister, Ukrinform quoted David Arakhamia, the head of a Ukrainian parliamentary faction, as saying.
Earlier, Reznikov said he was prepared for anything as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues a shakeup of personnel across his government as part of a broad anti-corruption drive.
"Every official should realize that he is not in his position for life. He must start a stage and finish it. Therefore, I am ready for any development,” Reznikov said in an interview with the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.
Several Ukrainian officials have either stepped down or have been relieved of their duties since Jan. 24.