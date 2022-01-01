Ukraine's president urges peoples of Caucasus to ‘fight to avoid death’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Thursday on people living in the Caucasus to “fight to avoid death” and defend their freedom, referring to the ongoing Russian war.
“For 218 days, we have been defending ourselves against those who have more missiles and people than we do, but who are completely devoid of decency. This is a vile war on the part of Russia, a criminal one,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.
Saying that “we have been doing everything to protect our people and the independence of Ukraine,” he emphasized: “This is our sacred duty. Duty to our parents. Duty to our children. Duty to all generations of our people -- those who lived and those who will live on our land.”
“Already 58,500 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine. They came to kill us and died. You are not told this number. You are being lied to about the alleged death toll of about 6,000.
“All of them died because one person wanted this war. Only one, which many people serve,” he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Calling on the people of the Caucasus and everyone living in "the territory of Russia," Zelenskyy said “you have no reason to be among these many who still serve the one who wants this war.”
“You do not have to die in Ukraine. Your sons do not have to die in Ukraine. You have no such obligation.
“Not to your parents, not to your children, not to your future, not to the future of your land,” he noted.
“Instead of ending the senseless war for Russia, the Russian authorities are trying to send new people to replace the dead. What awaits them all? You know the answer.”
Underlining that Ukrainians will continue to defend themselves, Zelenskyy said “we are fighting for what is true for any people on the planet -- for life and freedom, for the right to happiness for all our families, for all our children.”
He pointed to a “mobilization” across the world against Russia, stressing: “Fight to avoid death!”
“Defend your freedom now in the streets and squares, so that later, you don't have to fight in the mountains and forests simply for your right to live, when the Russian authorities start the next waves of mobilization.”
Ukraine's president urges peoples of Caucasus to ‘fight to avoid death’
