Ukraine's Zelenskyy pushes forward on law for steeper criminal penalties for soldiers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects petition asking him to veto law on boosting criminal liability for members of military

13:23 . 3/02/2023 Friday
Ukraine's president has rejected a petition to torpedo legislation that would raise criminal penalties for soldiers.


In a response to the petition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday evening that "military personnel are obliged to comply with the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, the military oath, strictly comply with the requirements of the statutes of the armed forces of Ukraine, orders of commanders."


Zelenskyy said his decision not to veto the bill was based on the position of the country's top military commanders, who believe it will strengthen responsibility for committing crimes during wartime, and will reduce losses of personnel.


This came after the president signed a law last week strengthening criminal liability of soldiers who fail to obey combat orders, flee the battlefield, or desert their unit.


Abandoning military service while the country is under martial law was made punishable by imprisonment, while alcohol and drug use will also bring stricter sentences.


Obliging Zelenskyy to officially respond, more than 25,000 people per day signed the petition after it was registered on the website of the presidency last December.

