Ukraine's Zelenskyy, US officials discuss war, security, rebuilding of energy infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks on Friday with members of the US House of Representatives, as local authorities issued alerts over potential Russian airstrikes on the capital Kyiv and other regions.
“I welcome members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Turner, James Himes and Eric Swalwell in Kyiv. Your visit at this time is a bold step that demonstrates strong bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine. It confirms that the United States is our strategic partner,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account.
The message noted that Zelenskyy and the US officials discussed the situation on the frontline, Ukraine's preparation for the winter months and the need to rebuild the country’s energy infrastructure destroyed in Russia's "special military operation" since February.
Zelenskyy called for the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, and underlined the importance for Ukraine to receive air defense systems in the necessary quantity to create an "air shield."
“We appreciate the support from the US Congress, US President Joe Biden and his administration, and the entire American people,” he added.
According to a separate statement by the Ukrainian presidency, the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration and security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed in the meeting.
"We must keep them in the fight. Ukraine’s fight for freedom is every democracy’s fight. If they fall any of us could be next. If they succeed we all renew the promise of democracy," Congressman Swalwell said on Twitter following the meeting.
The US recently made new pledges of $12 billion, bringing the total to over $50 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have made advances, while Moscow called up more reservists and launched new attacks in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, following an explosion on a strategic bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.
Martial law has also been declared in the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were recently annexed from Ukraine following "sham" referendums.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy, US officials discuss war, security, rebuilding of energy infrastructure
Libya’s Dbeibeh rejects deal on ‘sovereign positions’
Four more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye
‘Hamas to develop ties with Syria’
Syria intercepts Israeli missile strike: State media
Finnish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on terrorists' extradition