Ukrainian adviser quits over Dnipro missile strike remarks
Oleksiy Arestovych admits 'fundamental error' in suggesting Russian missile that hit apartment block was shot down by Kyiv
10:59 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has resigned after drawing backlash for his comments on a deadly missile strike in Dnipro.


At least 45 people were killed when a residential building in Dnipro was hit on Saturday, with 230 apartments damaged and 72 completely destroyed.


In a YouTube video, Arestovych said the building was likely struck by a Russian missile shot down by Ukraine, sparking public outcry.


Apologizing for his remarks, the adviser said he had made “a fundamental error” and his resignation was “an example of civilized behavior.”​​​​​​​

