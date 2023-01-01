Ukrainian adviser quits over Dnipro missile strike remarks

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has resigned after drawing backlash for his comments on a deadly missile strike in Dnipro.





At least 45 people were killed when a residential building in Dnipro was hit on Saturday, with 230 apartments damaged and 72 completely destroyed.





In a YouTube video, Arestovych said the building was likely struck by a Russian missile shot down by Ukraine, sparking public outcry.



