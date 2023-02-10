|
Ukrainian forces use drones in front line operations in Donetsk

Reconnaissance, bomb-carrying, kamikaze drones used by Ukrainian troops in war with Russia, says Ukrainian commander

Ukrainian forces are using various kinds of drones against Russian forces at the front line in the eastern Donetsk region, local commanders said on Thursday.


"We generally use three different types of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). One is reconnaissance drones, which are small and quiet. We also have bomb-carrying and kamikaze UAVs," the head of the UAV unit of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade told Anadolu.


The head of the unit, who goes by the codename Gagarin, said he and his team are currently conducting combat operations with kamikaze-type UAVs.


Gagarin also said that they used drones on the front "intensively and effectively," noting that approximately 86% of kamikaze-type UAVs have been able to reach their target.


"Our UAVs can fly up from three to 12 kilometers (1.8-7.6 miles). Their flight capabilities depend on weather conditions. They can carry up to three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of ammunition," Gagarin added.


Underlining that UAVs were used not only to attack Russian forces but also to transmit information on their positions.


"Reconnaissance UAVs also collect valuable information for artillery units," he said.


More than 11 months have passed since Russia declared its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which resulted in the death of at least 7,155 civilians and 11,662 injuries, according to the latest UN figures.

