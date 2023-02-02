|
World

Ukrainian premier, top EU diplomat discuss support to Kyiv

Important to continue pressure on Russian economy, introduce 10th package of European sanctions, says Ukrainian prime minister

17:11 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday discussed further economic and humanitarian support for his country during a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“I thanked him (Borrell) for their consistent support of Ukraine, the increase in the budget of the European Peace Fund by €2 billion ($2.2 billion), as well as for the training mission for the Ukrainian military. We are counting on its expansion,” Shmyhal said in a message shared on his Telegram account.


Shmyhal also said that he emphasized at the meeting the importance of continuing pressure on the Russian economy, specifically underlining the need to introduce the 10th package of European sanctions on Moscow’s nuclear sector and the state company Rosatom.


“We have an agreement that the EU will launch a humanitarian demining program worth €25 million ($27.4 million). This is an important component of our recovery, which will make it possible to return to normal life in communities de-occupied by Russian terrorists,” Shmyhal further said.


Shmyhal added that Ukraine is grateful to the EU and its member states for “their solidarity and comprehensive assistance.”


President of the European Council Charles Michel said last month that the EU started consultations on a 10th package of sanctions against Russia and that they want to involve as many countries as possible to further isolate Moscow, after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.


Earlier on Thursday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, together with a team of EU commissioners, arrived in the Ukrainian capital to take part in the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv, scheduled to take place on Friday.


Kyiv officials hope the summit will bolster their bid to become a full member of the 27-member bloc, to which it gained candidacy status last June.

#Ukraine
#Kyiv
#Josep Borrell
#Denys Shmyhal
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Ukrainian premier, top EU diplomat discuss support to Kyiv
Pakistan seeks philanthropists' help to raise dollars
Russia’s defeat depends on effectiveness of sanctions, says Zelenskyy
France hits back at Russia over African colonialism jibe
European Central Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points
Turkish, Argentine foreign ministers to meet in Istanbul for talks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.