Ukrainian premier, top EU diplomat discuss support to Kyiv

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday discussed further economic and humanitarian support for his country during a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“I thanked him (Borrell) for their consistent support of Ukraine, the increase in the budget of the European Peace Fund by €2 billion ($2.2 billion), as well as for the training mission for the Ukrainian military. We are counting on its expansion,” Shmyhal said in a message shared on his Telegram account.





Shmyhal also said that he emphasized at the meeting the importance of continuing pressure on the Russian economy, specifically underlining the need to introduce the 10th package of European sanctions on Moscow’s nuclear sector and the state company Rosatom.





“We have an agreement that the EU will launch a humanitarian demining program worth €25 million ($27.4 million). This is an important component of our recovery, which will make it possible to return to normal life in communities de-occupied by Russian terrorists,” Shmyhal further said.





Shmyhal added that Ukraine is grateful to the EU and its member states for “their solidarity and comprehensive assistance.”





President of the European Council Charles Michel said last month that the EU started consultations on a 10th package of sanctions against Russia and that they want to involve as many countries as possible to further isolate Moscow, after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.





Earlier on Thursday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, together with a team of EU commissioners, arrived in the Ukrainian capital to take part in the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv, scheduled to take place on Friday.



