Ukrainian president, Danish premier visit war-battered southern city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen inspected a city in southern Ukraine on Monday.





“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen visited Mykolaiv as part of Denmark’s patronage over the city's recovery,” a statement by the Ukrainian presidency said.





The statement said that Zelenskyy and Frederiksen inspected the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, which it said was partially destroyed by Russian missiles in the early stages of Moscow’s war with Kyiv.





“Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Mette Frederiksen about the destruction the city had suffered due to enemy shelling. He informed the Prime Minister of Denmark about Mykolaiv's infrastructure recovery needs,” the statement further noted.





It said Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also visited the Mykolaiv Commercial Sea Port as well as an individual heating point and a hospital.





Earlier, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of the region and regional center, the command of the Kherson operational grouping of troops and the heads of law enforcement and security agencies of the Mykolaiv region.



