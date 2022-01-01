World
Ukrainian president, IAEA chief discuss state of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Raphael Grossi underscored IAEA does not recognize Putin’s decision
AA  Friday 12:16, 07 October 2022
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed the latest developments regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to a statement on Thursday by Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Raphael Grossi to formally and strongly condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent decision to transfer ownership of the plant to Russia, said the statement.

Zelenskyy also maintained that the de-militarization of the plant is the only way to guarantee a radiation-free Ukraine and Europe.

Grossi underscored that IAEA does not recognize Putin’s decision and will maintain contact solely with Kyiv regarding issues related to the plant.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian control since March.

There have been growing concerns about a nuclear disaster as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for attacks on the nuclear facility.


#Ukraine
#Russia
#Zaporizhzhia
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Ukrainian president, IAEA chief discuss state of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

yeniSafak

JOCAP completes offshore installation of Absheron EPS modules

yeniSafak

UK warns of possible 3-hour power cuts during winter

yeniSafak

Indian brothers aim to recycle 35 billion cigarette butts into products

yeniSafak

North Korean leader hails Russian president for defeating US threats

yeniSafak

Palestinian Hamas group to visit Syria this month