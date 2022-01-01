Ukrainian president, IAEA chief discuss state of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine’s president and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed the latest developments regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to a statement on Thursday by Kyiv.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Raphael Grossi to formally and strongly condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent decision to transfer ownership of the plant to Russia, said the statement.
Zelenskyy also maintained that the de-militarization of the plant is the only way to guarantee a radiation-free Ukraine and Europe.
Grossi underscored that IAEA does not recognize Putin’s decision and will maintain contact solely with Kyiv regarding issues related to the plant.
Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian control since March.
There have been growing concerns about a nuclear disaster as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for attacks on the nuclear facility.
