Ukrainian presidential adviser slams Elon Musk for ‘pessimizing’ official accounts

Do not help Russian ‘propaganda’ as it will not help Ukraine, says Mykhailo Podolyak

10:10 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
Ukraine’s presidential adviser slammed the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, Elon Musk, for “pessimizing” official accounts.


“Maybe you should stop pessimizing Ukrainian official accounts and forcibly reducing their reach? It's too obvious,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.


Podolyak requested that Musk not help Russian “propaganda” as it will not help his country, and claimed Twitter’s reputation is dying.


“Maybe a regulator is needed to explain competition rules to the owner,” he added.


Podolyak’s comments come as Musk made his account private for one day in an attempt to see if it would increase engagement with his tweets.





