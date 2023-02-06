|
World

Ukrainian presidential aide says former Israeli premier’s claims on mediation ‘fiction’

Russia’s war meant to destroy Ukraine and kill Ukrainians, tweets Mykhailo Podolyak

10:31 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak

A Ukrainian presidential aide on Sunday said comments made by Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on mediating between Kyiv and Moscow are “fiction.”


“Ex-official's claims on ‘mediation’ that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin allegedly gave ‘guarantees not to kill’ and ‘the West interrupted promising negotiations’ are fiction,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.


Podolyak said Russia’s “special military operation” is not about NATO expansion, security guarantees or sanctions, but rather based on Moscow’s desire to “destroy Ukraine and kill Ukrainians.”


Before launching its war last February, Putin had called for no more NATO enlargement, no missile deployments near its borders, and a scaling back of NATO's military infrastructure in Europe to 1997 levels.


Separately, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also commented on the issue, saying Putin is “an expert liar.”


“In the past, Putin has made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, yet he has done all of these things. Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan,” Kuleba said.


Bennett said in an interview earlier on Sunday that Putin gave him assurances during mediatory talks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not be killed by Russia.

#Ukraine
#Mikhail Podolyak
#Israel
#Naftali Bennett
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
Ukrainian presidential aide says former Israeli premier’s claims on mediation ‘fiction’
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.