Ukrainian troops complete training in UK for Challenger 2 battle tanks

Ukrainian crews have completed training in the UK on Britain’s Challenger 2 main battle tanks and returned home, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.





Training of Ukrainian tank crews was underway since the UK announced in January that it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.





"UK military trainers spent several weeks training Ukrainian personnel how to operate and fight with the tanks. Instruction included how to command, drive and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew and effectively identify and engage targets," it added.





On Sunday, the Defense Ministry also released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube showing the training of the Ukrainian crews.





"It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement.





He reaffirmed that the UK would continue to stand by Ukraine "for as long as it takes.”





A Ukrainian tank commander shown in the documentary said: "I fight for my future, for the future of my country, and for the future of my family. We will fight. This tank for us is like a diamond."





"The UK is sending Challenger 2 tanks, which will soon be in the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the statement.



