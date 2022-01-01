UN aid chief pushes for continuation of Ukraine grain deal

United Nations' relief chief Martin Griffiths
The United Nations' relief chief said Monday that Russia's suspension of the Black Sea grain deal is "concerning" and called for the supply line to stay open.
"We stand ready to discuss any concerns with the initiative and its implementation with all parties," Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.
"And we continue to rely on the key contribution of Türkiye as a mediator, facilitator, and a host," he added, referring to Türkiye's key role in the deal.
Top Turkish officials, including the president and defense minister, have also called for continuation of the deal, and urged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend it.
On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.
"We are losing time, the shipping industry is wasting money, and we are delaying food delivery when millions are hungry and can’t pay their bills," said Griffiths.
Griffiths also said that no military vessels, aircraft, or assets were involved in support of the initiative by any party on the night Russia said its military vessels and infrastructure were attacked.
"They are not required, and they are not welcome. In fact, they are prohibited from going closer than 10 nautical miles to the cargo ships, according to the procedures agreed by all parties," he added.
He said that Russia is not pulling out of the deal but is only temporarily suspending activities in the implementation, adding that "we look forward to welcoming them back as a full and active participant in the fulfillment of the initiative."
Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN trade agency, said now uncertainty over continuation of the grain deal is pushing prices higher.
"Just today, wheat futures have risen by over 6%," she said.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.
Since Aug. 1, more than 9.2 million tons of grain have been carried by over 400 ships under the deal, including wheat, corn, and barley, according to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources.
