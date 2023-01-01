UN chief condemns Russian strike on Ukrainian apartment building

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Monday a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian apartment complex over the weekend that killed dozens of civilians and injured scores more.





Guterres "strongly condemns a deadly missile strike on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, in which at least 40 people were killed, with many more wounded and dozens missing," Stephanie Tremblay, his spokesperson, said in a statement.





"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. They must end immediately," Guterres added.





A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro early on Saturday morning as many residents slept, resulting in at least 40 deaths and dozens of other injuries.



