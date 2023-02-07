UN chief says world is heading towards 'wider war,' issuing warnings for 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned of a "wider war" over the conflict in Ukraine, saying that the chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing.





In a speech to the 193-member General Assembly, Guterres, laid out his priorities for 2023.





Guterres painted a dire picture for the year ahead pointing to several problems the world is facing including the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the climate change, extreme poverty and wars.





"We have started 2023 staring down the barrel of a confluence of challenges unlike any other in our lifetimes," he said. "This path is a dead end. We need a course correction".





"Don’t focus solely on what may happen to you today – and dither. Look at what will happen to all of us tomorrow – and act," he said.





He said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is inflicting untold suffering on the Ukrainian people, with profound global implications.





"The prospects for peace keep diminishing. The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing. I fear the world is not sleepwalking. I fear it is doing so with its eyes wide open," he added.





He also talked about others conflicts threatening peace including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Afghanistan, the Sahel, Myanmar and Haiti.





"It is time to transform our approach to peace by recommitting to the Charter - putting human rights and dignity first, with prevention at the heart," he said. "If every country fulfilled its obligations under the charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed."



