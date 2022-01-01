UN chief urges immediate deployment of international armed forces to help Haiti

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to immediately consider deploying specialized armed forces to Haiti following a request by the Caribbean nation's government to help combat gang violence and address a humanitarian crisis.
Haiti is facing a cholera outbreak amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralyzed the country, according to the UN.
The blockage of the Varreux fuel terminal has brought critical services required to prevent the rapid spread of the disease to a standstill, including the distribution of potable water, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement Sunday.
''The Secretary-General urges the international community, including the members of the Security Council, to consider as a matter of urgency the request by the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of an international specialized armed force to address the humanitarian crisis, including securing the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and healthcare facilities.'' he said.
Political turmoil, the high cost of food and rising inflation are also aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, which has been grappling with the continuing escalation of violence since the killing of former President Jovenel Moise last year in a night-time raid.
