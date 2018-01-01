UN envoy to Yemen arrives in Red Sea city of Hodeidah

The U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, arrived on Friday in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, witnesses said. Hodeidah is a battleground between the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls the city, and pro-government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council last week that Yemen's parties had given "firm assurances" they were committed to attending peace talks he hopes to convene in Sweden before the end of the year.
8M Yemeni children lack access to drinking water: UN
Some 8.6 million Yemeni children currently lack access to potable water, the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) reported on Thursday.Speaking via Twitter, UNICEF warned that a chronic lack of access to water and health services was putting Yemeni children at risk of cholera, an infectious -- and often fatal -- bacterial disease.According to UN figures, some 85,000 Yemeni children less than five years old have died of malnutrition since the conflict in Yemen began in 2015.As the conflict enters its fourth year, about 14 million people in Yemen -- roughly half of the country’s total population -- are at risk of starvation, the UN says.UN Yemen envoy meets Houthi leader on new peace talks
The special UN envoy for Yemen met with Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi on Thursday to revive peace talks for the war-torn country, a Houthi spokesman said on Thursday.Mohammad Abdussalam, spokesman for the Houthi rebels, said in a statement that participants at today’s meeting, including the UN’s Martin Griffiths, discussed the conditions for a cease-fire and offering overseas medical treatment for Houthis.According to the statement, Abdulmalik al-Houthi asked for an end for economic restrictions on Houthi-controlled areas.Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Houthis, hailed the meeting.Turkish humanitarian groups launch campaign for YemenisHe gave no details on his talks with Griffiths, but said he had recommended reviving the peace talks gradually.Last Friday, Griffiths announced that both parties in the conflict had confirmed their intention to take part in planned peace talks in Sweden.Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a devastating air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.Tens of thousands of people -- including numerous Yemeni civilians -- are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has left much of the country’s basic infrastructure in ruins.Yemen peace talks likely in early December: MattisDenmark suspends weapon export approvals to Saudi over Khashoggi, Yemen