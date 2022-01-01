UN General Assembly calls for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine

"Seventy-seven years ago the Soviet Union demanded and received reparations, calling it a moral right of a country that has suffered war and occupation. Today, Russia, who claims to be the successor of the 20th century’s tyranny, is doing everything it can to avoid paying the price for its own war and occupation, trying to escape accountability for the crimes it is committing," Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya told the General Assembly. "Russia will fail, just like it is failing on the battlefield."