|
World

UN General Assembly President visits China, does not raise Uyghur repression

'The issue of human rights was not discussed. It was not an issue that he raised,'' spokesperson says

10:03 . 3/02/2023 Cuma
AA
UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi is on a four-day trip to China and human rights violations against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region have not come up in discussions with the Chinese authorities, his spokesperson said Wednesday.


Korösi started his trip Feb. 1 to meet senior government officials and scientists working on sustainable development and water management projects.


“President Csaba Kőrösi met today in Beijing with State Councilor Wang Yi,” Paulina Kubiak told reporters at UN headquarters in New York. ''The President thanked China for its leadership role in the United Nations and its efforts to support people and the planet.''


Other topics discussed were Security Council reform, the war in Ukraine and its global economic implications and multilateralism, said Kubiak.


But human rights violations against ethnic Uyghurs were not raised in meetings.


Asked by Anadolu why the president did not raise human rights violations, she said: “The issue of human rights was not discussed. It was not an issue that he raised.”


“The trip to China is an official visit, and it's really aimed at sustainable development at water issues.” she added.


A UN report found last year that mass detention in the Xinjiang region from 2017 to 2019 was marked by credible documentation of torture, sexual violence, and forced labor, as well as forced abortions and sterilizations.


The 48-page document concluded that “serious human rights violations” were committed by the Chinese government against the Uyghurs and other Muslims under China’s policies to fight terrorism and extremism.


China strongly denies the allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.



#UN
#China
#Uyghur
#Xinjiang
#Csaba Korosi
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
UN General Assembly President visits China, does not raise Uyghur repression
Belgium's retired tanks back in spotlight for supply to Ukraine
At least 27 killed in South Sudan ahead of pope's visit
Spy balloons: Old tech sowing new Chinese-US tensions
Partnership with NATO ally Türkiye in spotlight as US warship arrives in Istanbul
Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.