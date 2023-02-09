|
World

UN health agency to send high-level delegation to Türkiye following quakes

World Health Organization to also send 3 flights with medical supplies; 1 headed to Istanbul, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

10:20 . 9/02/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it will send expert teams and special flights with medical supplies to Türkiye and Syria following devastating earthquakes that struck the region earlier this week.

"The WHO will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva."One flight is currently on the way to Istanbul, carrying medical supplies and surgical trauma kits from our logistics hub in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates."


Another flight to Damascus is almost ready for departure and a third is being planned, he added.


He said victims of the two powerful earthquakes need shelter, food, clean water and medical care, as well as other health needs.


The global body released $3 million from a contingency fund for emergencies to support both countries.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at least 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 injured after the earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.


Erdogan said 6,444 buildings were destroyed in a visit to the quake-hit region to inspect rescue and relief efforts.


The 7.7- and 7.6- magnitude quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

#UN
#Türkiye
#earthquakes
#Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
36 minutes ago
default-profile-img
UN health agency to send high-level delegation to Türkiye following quakes
Rescue stories offer ray of hope amid twin quake disaster in Türkiye
Ukraine can rely on France, European partners to win war: Macron
Medical teams from 4 countries gather in Adana to aid Türkiye’s quake relief operations
Turkish first lady visits infant survivors of quakes airlifted to Ankara hospital
US carrier in Mediterranean ready to assist Türkiye with earthquake response
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.