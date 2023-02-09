UN health agency to send high-level delegation to Türkiye following quakes

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it will send expert teams and special flights with medical supplies to Türkiye and Syria following devastating earthquakes that struck the region earlier this week.

"The WHO will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva."One flight is currently on the way to Istanbul, carrying medical supplies and surgical trauma kits from our logistics hub in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates."





Another flight to Damascus is almost ready for departure and a third is being planned, he added.





He said victims of the two powerful earthquakes need shelter, food, clean water and medical care, as well as other health needs.





The global body released $3 million from a contingency fund for emergencies to support both countries.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at least 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 injured after the earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.





Erdogan said 6,444 buildings were destroyed in a visit to the quake-hit region to inspect rescue and relief efforts.





The 7.7- and 7.6- magnitude quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.



