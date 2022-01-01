UN rapporteur demands international mechanism to investigate rights abuses in Iran

“She was not the first woman who faced these brutal consequences, nor was she the last one, because we have received a number of reports about several other girls and women and in fact, children who have been killed by the state authorities,” UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, told reporters. “We have a figure of at least 27 children who have been killed by the state authorities since these protests started. And the overall figure is a minimum of 250 people were killed by the state since these protests started on the 16th of September.”