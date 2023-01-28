UN refugee agency chief ‘appalled’ by destruction after six-day visit to Ukraine

The UN refugee agency chief said Friday, after a six-day visit to Ukraine, that he is “appalled” at the destruction he saw due to Russian missiles and shelling.





UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi ended his third visit to war-torn Ukraine with a call for donors to stay the course and support the people suffering acutely.





“I was appalled by the level of destruction I saw resulting from Russian missiles and shelling,” Grandi said.





“Civilian infrastructure like power plants, water systems, kindergartens, and apartment buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Civilians, including children and the elderly, have been killed or fled their homes, having their entire lives uprooted by these senseless attacks.”





Grandi traveled through the south and east of the country, seeing the destruction and devastation, meeting seven heads of Oblast administrations, several mayors, and many war-affected civilians in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.





President Volodymr Zelenskyy, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also received him.





He said that UNHCR had supported more than 4.3 million Ukrainians since the start of the invasion.





“UNHCR has also contributed to the Government’s network of ‘Invincibility Points’ – public shelters equipped with generators, heaters, and Wi-Fi so people can ward off the worst of winter’s freezing temperatures, charge their batteries and have light and connectivity to work and study,” said Grandi





He said he also witnessed Ukrainian officials and citizens repairing and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.





“While buildings have been destroyed, the spirit of the Ukrainian people is unbroken,” he added.





“I’m so inspired by their strength and resilience. It’s up to all of us – the international community – to support them as they embark on recovery. I call on States, international financial institutions, and others to contribute to this task – and quickly.”



