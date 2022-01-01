World
UN Security Council speaks in one voice on Ukraine, lauding Guterres efforts
AA  Saturday 09:42, 07 May 2022
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Statement marks first unified comments since Russia began its war on Feb. 26

The UN Security Council spoke for the first time in a unified voice on Ukraine since Russia began its war over two months ago, voicing support on Friday for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to broker peace.

The council expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," and recalled "that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

"The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," the council said in a statement. "The Security Council requests the Secretary-General to brief the Security Council in due course after the adoption of the present statement."

The joint statement comes on the sixth day of the US's month-long council presidency. It is unclear if it will herald a greater consensus in the body, which has been deeply fractured after the Kremlin initiated its war on Feb. 26.

Russia notably vetoed a council draft resolution in February that demanded Moscow immediately end its assault, and withdraw all forces. The text had the support of 11 of the chamber's 15 member states.

Guterres, for his part, noted the significance of the council's unanimity, emphasizing "the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter."

"I welcome this support and will continue to spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find the path of peace," he said in a separate statement.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.7 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency indicates.

Powered by Froala Editor

#UN
#Ukraine
#Antonio Guterres
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

UN Security Council speaks in one voice on Ukraine, lauding Guterres efforts

yeniSafak

Palestinian seriously injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

yeniSafak

Calm takes hold as PKK terrorists leave Iraq’s Sinjar

yeniSafak

Hamas says it is unfazed by Israeli assassination threats

yeniSafak

All eyes turn to inflation figures in global markets

yeniSafak

Tunisia’s Ennahda rejects ‘sham’ dialogue amid political crisis

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.