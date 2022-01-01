UN urges all parties to renew Ukraine grain deal

“We urge all parties to make every effort to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative and implement both agreements to their fullest,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “If food and fertilizers do not reach global markets now, farmers will not have fertilizers at the right time and at a price they can afford as the planting season begins, endangering crops in all regions of the world in 2023 and 2024, with dramatic effect on food production and food prices worldwide. The current crisis of affordability will turn into a crisis of availability.”