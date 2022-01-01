UN urges Iran to end killing, detention of children

File photo
Iranian security forces have reportedly killed at least 23 children, while hundreds more have been injured, detained, and tortured during recent peaceful protests, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child said on Monday.
The UN agency said it “strongly condemns the grave violations of the rights of the child that are taking place in Iran in the context of peaceful protests following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.”
Amini, 22, died after being detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital Tehran on Sept. 13 for allegedly wearing her hijab head covering improperly.
Her death has triggered a wave of angry protests in Iran, with protesters calling for justice and accountability.
Authorities have sought to pin blame on her death on a heart attack, but her family and many others in Iran have rejected the claim, saying she was the victim of police brutality.
In a statement, the UN agency cited reports that some children were shot with live ammunition, while others died due to beatings.
It said many families reported that they were pressured to absolve security forces by declaring that their children died by suicide or other false confessions.
“The Committee is also deeply concerned at reports that children have been arrested in schools and detained together with adults, and that some have been subjected to acts of torture,” read the statement.
- Correction centers
The UN committee expressed concern over an Oct. 12 announcement by the Iranian government that arrested children were being transferred to psychological centers for correction and education.
“We strongly urge Iran to comply with its international human rights obligations, particularly those under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This begins with the fundamental obligation to protect children's right to life under any circumstances,” said the UN body.
It reiterated that Iran must respect and protect children’s rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protest.
“Many children, including many girls, are protesting to make their opinions known on issues that matter to them,” said the committee.
“Grave violations of children’s rights in Iran need to be thoroughly investigated by competent, independent, and impartial authorities and those responsible prosecuted.”
The committee said it “will continue to monitor the situation in Iran closely and liaise with other relevant human rights bodies to bring an end to the grave violations of the rights of Iranian children.”
