UN Yemen envoy meets Houthi leader on new peace talks

The special UN envoy for Yemen met with Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi on Thursday to revive peace talks for the war-torn country, a Houthi spokesman said on Thursday.

Mohammad Abdussalam, spokesman for the Houthi rebels, said in a statement that participants at today’s meeting, including the UN’s Martin Griffiths, discussed the conditions for a cease-fire and offering overseas medical treatment for Houthis.

According to the statement, Abdulmalik al-Houthi asked for an end for economic restrictions on Houthi-controlled areas.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Houthis, hailed the meeting.

Turkish humanitarian groups launch campaign for Yemenis Turkish humanitarian agencies on Thursday launched a joint aid campaign for people in Yemen.Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the Turkish Deniz Feneri Association, Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (Memur-Sen) and Turkish HAK-IS Trade Union Confederation are part of the campaign.In the first phase of the campaign, which launched under the banner "Yemen awaits humanity", relief goods worth 200,000 TL ($37,800) were donated to Yemen.Speaking at a joint news conference, Memur-Sen Chairman Ali Yalcin said two-thirds of the population in Yemen needs help.He said there is a need to establish a "Yemen peace group" under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take initiative for prevention of humanitarian crisis in the country.Sait Demir, vice president of IHH, said UN or OIC should take measures to protect people in the region.Hamit Kunt, Deniz Feneri’s Ankara coordinator, said food will be distributed to 500 families next week.Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

He gave no details on his talks with Griffiths, but said he had recommended reviving the peace talks gradually.

Last Friday, Griffiths announced that both parties in the conflict had confirmed their intention to take part in planned peace talks in Sweden.

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a devastating air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

Tens of thousands of people -- including numerous Yemeni civilians -- are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has left much of the country’s basic infrastructure in ruins.

Yemen peace talks likely in early December: Mattis U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that peace talks between Yemen's warring parties were likely to take place in early December in Sweden.Western countries are pressing for a ceasefire and renewed peace efforts to end the more than three-year conflict, which is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthi group. The Houthis now rule most of Yemen's population, while the exiled government controls a section of the south.U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Friday that Yemen's parties had given "firm assurances" they were committed to attending peace talks he hopes to convene in Sweden before the end of the year."It looks like very, very early in December, up in Sweden we'll see both the Houthi rebel side and the U.N-recognized government," Mattis told reporters.US placing observation posts in northern Syria: MattisAn attempt to hold peace talks in Geneva in September was abandoned after three days of waiting for the Houthi delegation.Mattis said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had ceased offensive operations around Yemen's key port city of Hodeidah and despite some fighting, the front lines had not changed in at least 72 hours.Griffiths was in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Wednesday and was to visit Hodeidah on Thursday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Hodeidah port handles 80 percent of the country's food imports and aid supplies."He seeks to finalize the arrangements in the lead-up to the talks in Sweden and to revisit a U.N. supervisory role for the port and to draw attention to the continued need for a pause in the fighting," Dujarric said.The United States stressed its support for Griffiths' efforts."All parties must not delay talks any longer, or insist on travel or transport conditions that call into question good faith intentions," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "The time for direct talks ... is now."Yemen's economy is in crisis and three-quarters of its population, or 22 million people, require aid. Some 8.4 million are on the brink of starvation, although the United Nations has warned that will likely rise to 14 million.U.N. food chief David Beasley visited Hodeidah last week and told reporters in New York on Friday the United Nations was "prepared, if necessary, if all parties desire" to take over the operational capacity of the port.