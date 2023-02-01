Underwater volcano erupts in South Pacific Ocean

An underwater volcano erupted in Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, early Wednesday.





Philip Malsale, a climatologist based in the island nation, confirmed the eruption, sharing pictures.





The volcano was reported around 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Epi Island to the north of the main island in Vanuatu.





Dan McGarry, an investigative editor based in the island nation, said on Twitter: “A submarine volcano located between the islands of Epi and Paama has awoken. Ships are being re-routed and the local population is on alert.”





Submarine senior volcano officer Ricardo William said: “The volcano activity increased a little bit to explosions, that propelled ash to some 100 kilometers (62 miles) that fall around the submarine volcano.”



