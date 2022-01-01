UNICEF provides humanitarian aid to thousands of displaced Yemenis
AA Sunday 16:10, 08 May 2022
File Photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Assistance provided to 66,000 displaced Yemenis over past 6 months
#Yemen
#humanitarian crisis
#aid
File Photo
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday said it has distributed humanitarian assistance to nearly 66,000 displaced Yemenis in the past six months.
In a statement, UNICEF said the assistance included "food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits."
The humanitarian aid was part of UNICEF’s Rapid Response Mechanism program which aims "to reach the hardest-hit parts of Yemen," the UN agency added.
According to UN figures, there are around 4.3 million Yemenis displaced since the start of the conflict in Yemen in 2014.
Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014 when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.
A Saudi-led military coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.
The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.
UNICEF provides humanitarian aid to thousands of displaced Yemenis
Ukraine says 25,500 Russian troops killed in war
Nearly 1,900 flamingo chicks hatched in Turkey’s Lake Tuz last year
Hundreds rally in Tunisia to support Saied’s measures
Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical examinations
France's first environmentally friendly mosque: Great Mosque of Massy
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.