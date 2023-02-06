|
World

United24 fundraising platform raises $278M to support Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

About 150 generators purchased already delivered to medical facilities, Zelesnkyy says

10:06 . 6/02/2023 Monday
AA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said $278 million were raised as part of the government’s United24 fundraising platform.


Noting that the platform has been active for more than nine months, Zelenskyy said about 150 generators were purchased and have already been delivered to medical facilities in the country.


The United24 platform was initiated by Zelenskyy last May in order to raise funds to support Kyiv as it fights Russia.


He said the funds from the initiative would be directed to three areas: Defense and demining, humanitarian and medical aid, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

#Ukraine
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#United24
#support
12 hours ago
default-profile-img
United24 fundraising platform raises $278M to support Ukraine, says Zelenskyy
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.