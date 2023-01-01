|
World

US announces additional $2.5B in military assistance for Ukraine

Biden administration has committed more than $26.7 billion since beginning of Russia’s war

12:53 . 20/01/2023 Friday
The US will provide an additional $2.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.


The new package of security assistance includes eight Avenger air defense systems, 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers.


The latest military assistance brings the number of equipment drawdowns from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 to 30.


The US has committed more than $26.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

