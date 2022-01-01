World
US announces further $150M in military aid to Ukraine
AA  Saturday 11:56, 07 May 2022
It brings total US security assistance to Ukraine to about $3.8B in weapons, equipment since Russian war began

In its latest military aid package to Ukraine, the US has announced weapons and equipment worth $150 million.

President Joe Biden signed the new weapons package for Ukraine on Friday as the Russian war continues, saying it will include additional artillery munitions, counter-artillery radars, and other equipment.

"We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine," Biden said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the assistance package, saying it raised the total US security assistance to Ukraine to nearly $3.8 billion in arms and equipment since Russia launched "its brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine" on Feb 24.

"I am authorizing today, pursuant to a delegation from the President, a drawdown to provide further immediate military assistance to Ukraine, valued at up to $150 million worth of additional arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories," Blinken said in a statement late Friday.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine the arms its forces are effectively using to defend their country and the freedom of their fellow citizens," he added.

"In addition to military assistance, we also continue to provide direct U.S. financial support to Ukraine, support for documenting evidence of Russia’s atrocities against Ukraine’s civilians, and measures to continue ratcheting up the pressure on Putin’s crumbling economy."

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since the war began, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

More than 5.7 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

#US
#Ukraine
#Russia
