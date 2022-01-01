Former US President Donald Trump
US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee two investigations involving in former US President Donald Trump.
One investigation is related to his alleged role during Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the other is a raid at his mansion in Florida, where he was said to keep confidential documents at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.
Garland appointed Jack Smith, a veteran career prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to continue the ongoing investigation into both of the matters and to prosecute any federal crimes that may arise from those investigations.
"Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," said Garland.
"Such an appointment underscores the Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," he added.
The announcement came three days after Trump announced his bid to run for president again in the 2024 presidential race.
Trump served as president between 2016 and 2020. In the 2020 race, Democratic candidate President Joe Biden defeated him.
US attorney general announces special counsel in probes involving Trump
Ukrainians face power outage in Odesa
Filipino baby girl becomes world's 8 billionth person
Bulgaria detains five for suspected complicity in Istanbul terror attack
Heavy coat of snow blankets Ukrainian capital Kyiv
'Türkiye brands itself with proactive stance in global crises': Official