US authorities warn Hurricane Ian slated to become 'historic event'

US authorities warned on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is slated to bring mass devastation to parts of Florida as it barrels toward the southeastern state with winds nearing Category 5 status.
"I wish this wasn't a forecast that I had to deliver. I wish this wasn't a forecast that's about to come true," said National Weather Service (NWS) Director Ken Graham, warning Ian's effects will be devastating far beyond the coastal areas where the hurricane is expected to make landfall.
"This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come. It's a historic event," he added.
Ian is currently spinning off the southwest coast of Florida with sustained winds of 155 mph, just short of the 157 mph winds that define Category 5 hurricanes. It is expected to make landfall "as a catastrophic hurricane" within "the next few hours," NWS said early Wednesday.
The storm surge is expected to result in water levels rising 12 to 18 feet (3.7 to 5.5 meters) above ground level accompanied by "destructive" waves along the southwestern Florida coast. Hurricane force winds are expected to reach "well inland," according to the NWS, further warning that heavy rainfall is expected across the Florida peninsula through Thursday.
Rains will continue through the US southeast through the weekend.
"Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central FL (Florida) with considerable flooding in southern FL, northern FL, southeastern GA (Georgia) and coastal SC South Carolina). Widespread, prolonged major river flooding expected across central FL," it wrote on Twitter.
President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida at Governor Ron DeSantis' request to better facilitate federal assistance to help state and local authorities respond to the looming crisis.
DeSantis has authorized the National Guard to deploy in the state to assist with response efforts.
