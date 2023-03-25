|
US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

Nearly 20 rocket attacks carried out against Al-Omar, Kuniko oil fields where US forces stationed

10:06 . 25/03/2023 Saturday
US jets carried out airstrikes on military bases belonging to Iranian-backed terror groups in the province of Deir ez-Zor and its Al-Bukamal and Al-Mayadin districts in eastern Syria, according to sources.


Sources told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that since the evening hours, nearly 20 rocket attacks were carried out from the regions where Iran-backed groups were present to Al-Omar and Kuniko oil fields, where the US forces are stationed.


US forces stationed in those fields are reportedly responding by firing on military bases where Iran-backed groups are located.


Since the morning hours, Iran-backed terror groups have been attacking the Al-Omar and Kuniko oil fields with drones and rockets.


The US conducted retaliatory airstrikes Thursday against Iran-backed groups in eastern Syria in response to a drone attack that killed a US contractor and injured five service members.



