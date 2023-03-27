US 'deeply concerned' by developments in Israel, urges compromise

The US said Sunday it is "deeply concerned” by recent developments in Israel and stressed the need for a compromise as mass protests broke out in the country after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defense minister for criticizing the government’s judicial reform plans.





"We are deeply concerned by today’s developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.





"As the President recently discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship," the statement said.





Stressing that “democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances,” the statement underlined that fundamental changes to a democratic system "should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support."





"We continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible," it said.





"We believe that is the best path forward for Israel and all of its citizens. U.S. support for Israel’s security and democracy remains ironclad.”





Israel has seen mass protests over the past 12 weeks against plans by the government for judicial reforms, which are seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.





Netanyahu decided to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday after Gallant urged the Israeli leader the previous day to pause the government's judicial overhaul plan.



