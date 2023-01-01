US defense chief in Berlin to discuss military support to Ukraine

The US and Germany will continue to support the Ukrainian people “as they resist Russian aggression and defend their sovereign territory,” the US defense chief said on Thursday.





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks in Berlin during a joint news conference with his new German counterpart, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.





Austin said his talks with Pistorius will focus on military support to Ukraine, ahead of Friday’s meeting at Ramstein Air Force Base in southwestern Germany.





“Tomorrow in Ramstein we will join our allies and partners at the year's first meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, and we will renew our united commitment to support Ukraine’s self-defense for the long haul,” he said.





“At our meeting today, we will discuss some of the issues that we'll tackle tomorrow at the contact group together with our friends. We'll also discuss other key issues for NATO and for our bilateral defense relationship, and ways that we can do even more together,” he added.





The visit comes amid reports that the allies have stepped up pressure on Germany to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, with intelligence officials fearing that Russia is readying a spring offensive.













- Tricky issue of tanks





A senior American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told US media that providing Ukraine with armored fighting vehicles and tanks will be among the key issues to be discussed at the meeting.





The German government has been hesitant so far to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, despite growing calls from its Western allies.





The US official stressed that a number of allies, such as Poland and Finland, are willing to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks, but they need third-party transfer approval from Germany.





One of the focuses for Austin is to work with Berlin to "unlock that decision," the official said.





On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged additional military support to Ukraine but remained reluctant to deliver Leopard battle tanks.





When asked about the tanks during a panel at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Scholz gave a cautious reply.





“The Ukrainians can rely on our support for the courageous fight, but it is also clear that we will avoid this becoming a war between Russia and NATO,” he said.





Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be among the participants of the Ukraine Contact Group on Friday at Ramstein.



