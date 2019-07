The U.S. Embassy in Tunisia closed doors to the public on Monday due to security reasons.

"Due to security concerns, the U.S. Embassy will be closed to the public on Monday, July 1st, except for emergency services," the embassy said in a statement.

The move came after two suicide bombings took place in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, killing one policeman and injuring eight people.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.