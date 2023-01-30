US 'had no hand' in drone attack on Iran military site: report

The US has denied involvement in an overnight drone attack on a military facility in Iran, according to an Israeli media report.





Iran’s Defense Ministry said several drones targeted a military complex in the central Isfahan late on Saturday but there were no casualties or major damage.





“Washington had no hand in the Isfahan attack,” Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted an unnamed US official as saying.





There have been a number of sabotage attacks on military facilities and nuclear plants in Iran in recent years, with Tehran mostly blaming its regional archrival Israel.





Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the latest attack.





In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry said air defense systems at the Isfahan complex intercepted one of the drones, two others were caught in defense traps and exploded.”



