|
World

US 'had no hand' in drone attack on Iran military site: report

Washington was not involved in Isfahan strike, unnamed American official tells Israeli public broadcaster

12:54 . 30/01/2023 Monday
AA
File photo

File photo

The US has denied involvement in an overnight drone attack on a military facility in Iran, according to an Israeli media report.


Iran’s Defense Ministry said several drones targeted a military complex in the central Isfahan late on Saturday but there were no casualties or major damage.


“Washington had no hand in the Isfahan attack,” Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted an unnamed US official as saying.


There have been a number of sabotage attacks on military facilities and nuclear plants in Iran in recent years, with Tehran mostly blaming its regional archrival Israel.


Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the latest attack.


In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry said air defense systems at the Isfahan complex intercepted one of the drones, two others were caught in defense traps and exploded.”


“The attack did not affect our equipment and mission,” the ministry said.

#US
#drone attack
#Isfahan
#Iran
#military site
4 hours ago
default-profile-img
US 'had no hand' in drone attack on Iran military site: report
Türkiye strongly condemns 'heinous act of terrorism' in mosque in Pakistan
German economy shrinks 0.2% in 4th quarter of 2022
China dispatches rescue team to earthquake hit northwestern region
‘Very serious’: Australian mining giant’s radioactive capsule ‘lost’
Polish DefMin questions German commitment to helping Ukraine
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.