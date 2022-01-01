US House panel investigating Capitol riot subpoenas Trump for testimony

Former US President Donald Trump
A US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify before the panel.
The committee voted unanimously 9-0 to compel Trump's testimony and have him produce requested documents.
Speaking ahead of the vote, outgoing Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney said the committee "now has sufficient information to answer many of the critical questions posed by Congress," but now needs to hear from "Jan. 6's central player."
She pointed to more than 30 witnesses who were previously brought to testify before the committee who invoked their right against self-incrimination, many of whom did so in response to questions about their interactions with Trump.
"At some point, the Department of Justice may well unearth facts that these and other witnesses are currently concealing. But our duty today is to our country, and our children, and our Constitution," she said.
"We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers. So, we act now to protect our republic," she added.
It is unclear if Trump will comply with the subpoena, but his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was found guilty in July on two contempt of Congress charges for failing to appear before the committee and hand over records it sought.
Bannon faces up to one year in prison per count and a fine of between $100 to $100,000.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.
