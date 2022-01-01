US lauds 'positive steps' towards reaching Armenia, Azerbaijan peace

File photo
Secretary of State Antony Blinken "expressed appreciation" during a telephone call on Monday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for "positive steps" taken to achieve peace between Baku and Yerevan.
Blinken pointed in particular to "recent direct talks between the foreign ministers and leaders," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. Price was likely referring to last Thursday's meeting in Prague of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
During his call, Blinken welcomed Azerbaijan's release of 17 Armenian prisoners of war last week, and urged "President Aliyev to continue time-bound and measurable steps to support the peace process," the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken reiterated U.S. support, including for clear border delimitation, transportation linkages, recovery and identification of missing persons, return of detainees, and other issues," said Price.
"He underscored the importance of discussions about the rights and securities for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and need for both sides to maintain the cease-fire and focus on a negotiated agreement as the only path to a lasting peace," he added.
