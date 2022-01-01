World
US lifts sanctions on YPG-held Syrian territories
AA  Friday 09:51, 13 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Business with Syrian regime unaffected by announcement, is still prohibited under US law

The US on Thursday issued a general license to exempt northern Syrian territories, including those controlled by the PKK's regional branch, from American sanctions.

The Treasury Department's action lifts prohibitions on business activities in 12 different economic sectors in northern Syria, including agriculture, telecommunications, power grid infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, trade, finance and clean energy.

Purchases of Syrian oil from the region are also permitted as long as they do not benefit the regime.

The areas that are covered by the license run from Aleppo governorate in the west to Hasakah governorate in the east. Geographical exemptions to the affected area are included.

Any business with the Syrian regime is unaffected by the announcement and is still prohibited under US law. Importing Syrian oil to the US also remains prohibited, according to the license, which was signed by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control Director, Andrea Gacki.

The US has imposed sweeping sanctions on the regime and its leadership in retaliation for atrocities it has committed during the Syrian conflict, which is now in its 12th year.

The YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK, remains in control of large swathes of northeastern Syria with US backing.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in Turkiye and the US. But Washington has refrained from similarly designating the YPG and continues to partner with it in the region against the Daesh/ISIS terror group despite adamant protests from Ankara.

Powered by Froala Editor

#US
#YPG/PKK
#Syria
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

US lifts sanctions on YPG-held Syrian territories

yeniSafak

PROFILE: Late UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

yeniSafak

'For now, Turkey's view on Finland, Sweden joining NATO not positive': Erdogan

yeniSafak

Fragile nature of stable coins accelerates calls for regulation: Fitch

yeniSafak

Turkey summons French diplomat after attack on Paris Consulate General

yeniSafak

Death toll rises to six in chemical plant blast in Slovenia

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.