World
US plans to deploy B-52 bombers to northern Australia: Report
Security experts believe move a warning to China over Taiwan
AA  Monday 13:05, 31 October 2022
The US is planning to deploy its nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to northern Australia amid tension with China, local media reported on Monday.

Washington is planning to deploy six B-52 bombers at Tindal Air Base, south of Darwin, ABC News reported.

"The ability to deploy US Air Force bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power," the broadcaster quoted the US Air Force as saying.

Security experts believed that the move is a warning to China if it attempts any assault on Taiwan

"Having bombers that could range and potentially attack mainland China could be very important in sending a signal to China that any of its actions over Taiwan could also expand further," said Becca Wasser from the Centre for New American Security.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday also did not deny the report but refused to share any details with the media.

“We engage with our friends in the US alliance from time to time. There are visits to Australia, including in Darwin, that has US Marines on a rotating basis stationed there," the prime minister told reporters while responding to a question about the deployment of B-52s.


#US
#B-52 bombers
#Australia
