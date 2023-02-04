US rejects China's balloon explanation, says device used for 'surveillance'

The Pentagon on Friday rejected China’s explanation for a mystery balloon found flying over US airspace, insisting that it is a “surveillance balloon.”





“The fact is, we know that it’s a surveillance balloon, and I’m not going to be able to be more specific than that,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a press briefing.





“We do know that the balloon has violated US airspace and international law, which is unacceptable. So we’ve conveyed this directly to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) at multiple levels.”





His comments came after a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said the balloon was a “civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes.”





The ministry said the balloon deviated off course and entered US airspace, adding that Beijing “regrets the unintended entry.”





Ryder said the balloon had moved eastward and is “currently over the center of the continental United States.”





“Military commanders have assessed that there is no physical or military threat to people on the ground,” he said.





Asked if the US is considering shooting it down, Ryder said: “We’re monitoring the situation closely, reviewing options, but beyond that, I’m not going to have additional information.”



