US says it continues to stand by Türkiye after earthquake

The US said Thursday it stands with Türkiye and is “clearly” ready to assist in any way possible after that country was devastated by two earthquakes





White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the urban search and rescue teams from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with 159 members and 12 rescue dogs, are currently working on the ground in Türkiye.​​​​​​​





The US also provided 170,000 pounds of specialized tools and equipment, including medical equipment, to assist in efforts in southern Türkiye, she said.





“We also have US personnel on the ground working to address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquakes,” she told reporters. “US-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria as well.”





She added that the Defense Department is working to identify future capabilities “that might be needed to support the response.”





Noting US President Joe Biden called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, she said: “Clearly, we stand by and we clearly are ready to assist in any way in any way possible.”





More than 17,100 people have been killed and over 70,300 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the official figures.



