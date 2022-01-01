US says its jets intercepted 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

File photo
Two US Air Force F-16 jets intercepted two Russian bombers near the state of Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Tuesday.
The command said in a statement that it "detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)" on Monday.
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, according to the statement.
"The recent Russian activity in the North American ADIZ is not seen as a threat nor is the activity seen as provocative," it said. "NORAD tracks and positively identifies foreign military aircraft that enter the ADIZ. NORAD routinely monitors foreign aircraft movements and as necessary, escorts them from the ADIZ.”
NORAD said it employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based radars, airborne radar and fighter aircraft to track and identify aircraft and inform appropriate actions.
"We remain ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and Arctic sovereignty," it added.
The incident occurred amid tensions between the US and Russia concerning Moscow's war against Ukraine.
