US secretary of state signs condolence book at Turkish Embassy in DC for quake victims

The top US diplomat on Friday signed the condolence book at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. in tribute to the earthquake victims in Türkiye.





"I extend my condolences, personally and on behalf of the American people to the people of Turkiye for the terrible loss they have endured," wrote US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.





“The United States stands in solidarity with our friends and Allies in Turkiye now and for the future. We will rebuild together,” he added.





Blinken was welcomed by Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan on Friday morning.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.





Speaking to reporters following his visit, Blinken maintained that the US would stand in strong solidarity with Türkiye and would do its best to support those in need.



