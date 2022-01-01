US, South Korea begin joint air drills amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula

Some 240 aircraft are taking part in the exercises. South Korea deployed some 140 planes, including F-35A stealth fighters, and F-15K and KF-16 jets, while the US also dispatched about 100 assets, including F-35B stealth fighters based in Okinawa, Japan, and EA-18 electronic warfare aircraft, as well as KC-135 tankers and the U-2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, according to Yonhap News Agency.