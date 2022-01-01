news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
US takes swipe at China, Russia for 'blanket protection' to North Korea
'You don’t get to abandon Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine,'' says US envoy to UN
AA  Saturday 10:16, 05 November 2022
US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield

 The US took a swipe Friday at China and Russia for protecting North Korea at the UN Security Council after its ballistic missile launches.

The 15-member Council convened a meeting requested by the US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway following North Korea's multiple missile launches.

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Council that North Korea launched 59 ballistic missiles this year -- in violation of the Council’s resolutions.

“The DPRK, however, has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this Council. These members have bent over backwards to justify the DPRK’s repeated violations,” she said. “You don’t get to abandon Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine.”

North Korea launched around two dozen missiles, apparently in response to five-day large-scale combined air drills by South Korea and the US that kicked off Monday, further escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

UN Assistant Secretary General Khaled Khiari said the North has consistently and irresponsibly disregarded any consideration for international flights or maritime safety with its missile launches.

Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the intercontinental ballistic missile launches by North Korea as well as the barrage of missiles in the past two days. He demanded that Pyongyang immediately desist from taking further provocative action and fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions.

China and Russia have long pushed for sanctions relief for North Korea.

China's UN envoy Zhang Jun urged the Council to play a constructive role instead of putting pressure on Pyongyang.

The Council has imposed military and economic sanctions on North Korea since 2006 because of its nuclear program.



#US
#China
#Russia
#North Korea
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

US takes swipe at China, Russia for 'blanket protection' to North Korea

yeniSafak

Lebanon says 330 refugees return to Syria

yeniSafak

Iran's IRGC successfully tests space launcher

yeniSafak

UK police: Migrant center firebombing motivated by terrorist ideology

yeniSafak

German interior minister accused of manipulating refugee statistics

yeniSafak

EU thanks Türkiye for its role in upholding Black Sea Grain initiative