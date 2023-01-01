|
US throws its support behind potential operation by Ukraine in Crimea

Crimea 'is a sovereign part of their country that was illegally invaded by Russia in 2014,' says Pentagon

The Pentagon said Thursday that the US would continue to support Ukraine in the event of a potential operation by Kyiv to take back Crimea.


"This department has said that we will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes. That includes an operation in Crimea," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a press conference.


"The Ukrainians make the decisions about their operations and when they conduct them. Crimea is a part of Ukraine.


"We've made that very clear from the beginning. If they decide to conduct an operation within Crimea, they're well in their bounds. That is a sovereign part of their country that was illegally invaded by Russia in 2014," said Singh.


"They have every right to take that back," she added.

