US urges allies to boost military support to Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday called on Western allies to boost their military support to Ukraine, stressing that the war is entering a “decisive” phase.





“This is a crucial moment. Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip,” Austin told his counterparts at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.





“This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us. The Kremlin is watching us. And history is watching us,” he said.





Around 50 defense ministers and senior officials are attending the meeting, including Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.





Ukraine’s requests for heavy weapons, armored vehicles, and German-made Leopard tanks are among the key issues on the agenda.





Speaking via video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his plea to international partners for more military assistance.





“I’m truly grateful to all of you for the weapons you have provided. Every unit helps save our people from terror,” he said.





But he underlined that Ukraine’s allies should speed up the delivery of weapons, and provide Ukraine with tanks, artillery, and air defense systems for victory.





“You can start this policy today. It is in your power to make a Ramstein of tanks. Not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open a principal supply that will stop Russian evil,” he said.





Ahead of the Ramstein meeting, the US administration announced an additional $2.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, including 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker combat vehicles.



